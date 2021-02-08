According to the South London Press, Millwall defender Danny McNamara has agreed a new ‘long-term’ deal with the club.

The 22-year-old has come straight into the starting 11 at The Den after spending the first half of the campaign on loan with Scottish side St. Johnstone.

Now, McNamara has been rewarded with a new long-term deal at Millwall, reports have claimed.

The South London Press has reported that the right-back has put pen paper on a new deal with the Lions. His initial deal was set to to expire at the end of the season but now, it has been revealed that McNamara will be staying with the club.

Now, with his long-term future reportedly secured, McNamara will be looking to nail down a spot in the starting 11.

Since returning from his St. Johnstone stint, the Sidcup-born youngster has played in six Championship games. McNamara was an unused substitute in last weekend’s comfortable win over Sheffield Wednesday, with Mahlon Romeo coming in at right-wing back.

McNamara has picked up a good amount of senior experience in loan spells away from The Den.

The Millwall academy graduate has spent time with Welling United, Dover Athletic, Havant and Waterlooville, Newport County and, most recently St. Johnstone.

His recent stint in Scotland saw him play in 22 games for St. Johnstone, netting one goal and laying on two assists in 22 appearances, making the right-wing back spot his own.

