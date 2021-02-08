Charlton Athletic’s U23 coach Jason Euell is ‘in the running’ for the AFC Wimbledon job, says Henry Winter.

AFC Wimbledon have been manageress since the end of last month. They parted ways with manage Glyn Hodges after a run of 11 League One games without victory, with the club facing an untimely relegation into League Two.

Several names have since been linked with the vacancy – Emma Hayes has been the shock candidate, with former Newcastle United boss Alan Pardew coming into contention as well.

Now though, Henry Winter reports that Euell is in the running for the vacant AFC Wimbledon job. He tweeted earlier today:

Jason Euell reported to be in the running for AFC Wimbledon job. Club legend there. I spoke to him before Xmas and his passion for management obvious. Highly respected for his coaching work with Charlton U23s and England U20s. — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) February 8, 2021

The 43-year-old is best known for his playing days at AFC Wimbledon and Charlton Athletic. He made well over 100 appearances for each side and scored plenty of goals, having spells at Middlesbrough, Southampton, Blackpool and Doncaster Rovers before returning to both Wimbledon and Charlton.

Since retiring in 2012, Euell has worked with Charlton’s U23 side and remains at The Valley, as well as having worked with the England U20s. But now he could be in line for his first permanent managerial role in League One with AFC Wimbledon.

The club currently sit in 19th-place of the League One table. They’ve a one-point gap over Swindon Town in 21st having won their last outing 3-2 at Wigan Athletic. Euell could be a gamble, but he’s a player who knows the club and has a good pedigree as an emerging coach, and so AFC Wimbledon’s potential gamble could pay off.