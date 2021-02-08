Wigan Athletic are closing in on the signing of free agent Joe Dodoo, according to a report by Football Insider.

The attacker has agreed terms with the League One side having recently spent time training with fellow North West outfit Crewe Alexandra.

Dodoo, who is 25 years old, is poised to link up with the Latics on a deal until the end of the season.

The ex-England youth international is available after parting company with Turkish side Ankara Keçiörengücü in January and is returning to the Football League.

He moved to Turkey last summer on a two-year deal after he was released by Bolton Wanderers at the end of last season but departed after just four months.

The attacker started his career at Leicester City and went on to score four goals in four appearances for the Foxes as a youngster. They also loaned him out to Bury.

Rangers then lured him away from the King Power Stadium on a permanent basis and he spent three years with the Ibrox club. He was loaned out to Blackpool and Charlton Athletic during his time with the Glasgow giants as opportunities dried up.

Dodoo impressed during his time at Bloomfield Road and scored six goals in 15 games in all competitions for the Tangerines before he Rangers on a permanent basis in 2019.

He then spent last term with Bolton Wanderers in League One but couldn’t prevent the Trotters from relegation to the bottom tier, managing four goals in 24 matches.

Dodoo head off to Turkey last summer but is now poised to join Wigan.

Good signing if Wigan get it done?