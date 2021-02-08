Swansea City legend Leon Britton has come out of retirement to sign for amateur club Ammanford A.F.C.

In a surprising move for the 38-year-old, he will reunite with former colleagues Lee Trundle and Andy Robinson at the Rec. Britton of course retired from professional football in 2018, after a glittering career that seen him play a major role in the Jacks unexpected rise to the Premier League and 2013 Capital One Cup trophy win.

Leaving the Swansea City sporting director role in May 2020 to take some time out of football, the Swans legend seems to have reignited his desire for the game and will undoubtedly be looking forward to helping his new side climb the JD Cymru South table. Famously plying his trade in all four divisions for Swansea City over the course of his time at the club, Britton made an incredible 438 appearances at the Liberty Stadium outfit claiming 10 goals.

He also featured for Sheffield United between 2010 and 2011 before returning to his favoured Swansea City, as well as briefly coming out of retirement for Llanelli in the Cymru Premier 2018/19 campaign making two outings before departing the West Wales side. Previously, Britton has also held roles in a coaching capacity at the Sky Bet Championship outfit Swansea City.

Initially appointed as a player-assistant coach by former boss Paul Clement, Britton ended up becoming caretaker manager after Clement was sacked by then chairman Huw Jenkins. Presiding over a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace followed by a 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Liverpool, he then turned his focus back to playing after the appointment of Carlos Carvahal in late 2017.