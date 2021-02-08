Speaking to the club’s official website, Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has said the club face an anxious wait after midfielder Lewis Holtby was forced off through injury vs QPR.

Holtby came off after just 16 minutes in Rovers’ defeat to QPR, making way for Ben Brereton.

The German playmaker had only just come on as a second-half substitute for Jacob Davenport but was forced off through injury.

Having spent time on the sidelines through a knee injury last season, Blackburn Rovers face a nervous wait after scans.

Manager Tony Mowbray has provided an initial update, confirming Holtby’s injury is to his lateral knee ligament – the same as last season. Speaking to the club’s official website, Mowbray said they are hoping this doesn’t bring an end to the 30-year-old’s season.

Here’s what he had to say:

“It’s disappointing for Lewis because he’s done his lateral knee ligament again. He had an operation on it after suffering the injury against Middlesbrough last season and it’s the same injury.

“It’s in the same area on the outside of his knee.

“We’ll have to wait and see what the scan says, but it’s the same injury and we’re just hopeful it’s not as bad as it was last time. I don’t want to say that it’s a season-ender, we’ll wait for the scan results.”

Across all competitions, Holtby has played in 23 games for Rovers. The former Spurs midfielder has locked down a place in Mowbray’s starting 11, featuring in attacking midfield central midfield.

Rovers have plenty of midfield options available if the number 10 is forced out through injury. The likes of Corry Evans, John Buckley, Stewart Downing and more can all fill in if needs be.