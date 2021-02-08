Speaking to the club’s official website, Bournemouth’s caretaker boss Jonathan Woodgate has said the club are waiting on a prognosis regarding an injury to striker Dominic Solanke.

The 23-year-old was missing for the weekend’s win 3-2 win over Birmingham City. In Solanke’s absence, new boy Shane Long lead the line as the Cherries returned to winning ways.

It marked the only time Solanke has played in a Championship game this season, with the former Chelsea man leading the line under Jason Tindall’s management prior to his sacking.

Now, an update has emerged on the striker’s absence. Caretaker boss Jonathan Woodgate provided insight on Solanke’s injury, revealing he thinks he will be out for ‘a bit of time’ as they wait on a prognosis.

Speaking to the club’s official website, here’s what Woodgate had to say:

“Solanke I think will be out for a bit of time, but Junior [Stanislas] is absolutely perfect. Junior’s right as rain, he trained yesterday [Sunday] and trained really well.

“We’re just waiting on the prognosis on Solanke, to see on the amount of time he’s going to be out for.”

Bournemouth supporters will be hoping Solanke’s injury is nothing serious. The Basingstoke-born striker has been an important player for the Cherries this season, netting 10 goals and laying on six assists in 27 Championship appearances.

Solanke sits atop of Bournemouth’s goalscoring ranks, one ahead of second-placed Junior Stanislas.

The winter arrival of Shane Long will ease the blow of Solanke’s injury, while academy graduate Sam Surridge is also an option upfront.