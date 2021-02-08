According to The Bolton News, Bolton Wanderers have offered ex-QPR and Nottingham Forest defender Joel Lynch the chance to return for a second stint training with the club after his trial initially came to an end.

Lynch has been without a club since the summer of 2020 when League One outfit Sunderland opted against renewing his contract at the Stadium of Light.

Since then, the 33-year-old has remained available on a free transfer. In recent months, League Two duo Southend United and Bolton Wanderers have taken a closer look at Lynch.

Now, after a stint with the Shrimpers and the Trotters, a fresh update has emerged on the centre-back’s situation.

As per The Bolton News, Lynch’s time on trial with Bolton came to an end at the weekend. However, the one-time Wales international has been invited back to the club this week, giving him a second chance at earning a deal with Ian Evatt’s side.

It awaits to be seen how Lynch gets on in his second stint with Wanderers. As a free agent, the Eastbourne-born defender would be a shrewd acquisition for Bolton, adding plenty of Football League pedigree to Evatt’s defensive ranks.

After starting out his career with Brighton and Hove Albion, Lynch went on to spend four years with Nottingham Forest. At the City Ground, Lynch played 90 times for Forest before completing a move to Huddersfield Town.

The defender spent another four years on the books with the Terriers, leaving to join QPR in 2016. His three-year stint with the R’s saw him play in 95 games across all competitions, nailing down a spot at centre-back.

Following his stint with QPR, Lynch joined Sunderland, where he remained for only one year.

Do you think Bolton should look to add Lynch on a free transfer? Let us know what you think in the poll below.

Would you welcome a move for Lynch?