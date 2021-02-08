Charlton Athletic rose back into the Play-Offs after their 2-0 win over Rochdale last time out.

The past January transfer window was a busy one for the Addicks and they brought in five new faces as well as saying goodbye to a few members of their squad.

Ronnie Schwartz, Liam Millar, Jayden Stockley, Matt Smith and Diallang Jaiyesimi all came through their entrance door at the Valley last month, whilst the London club offloaded the likes of George Lapslie, Jonny Williams and Omar Bogle.

Lee Bowyer’s side will be hoping the tweaks they made to their ranks this winter will pay off and they will gain an immediate promotion back to the Championship this term.

They are not in action this evening and are back this weekend against Gillingham at home. In the mean time here is a quiz to test their fans’ knowledge of their current squad.

Who did the Addicks sign these players from/where were they last at before their move to the Valley?