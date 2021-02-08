Cardiff City could be front-runners to sign on-loan winger Sheyi Ojo permanently, as it was revealed by The Athletic that Liverpool would consider selling the winger this summer.

In what is a seventh loan spell in five seasons for Ojo, he may feel that now is the time to depart Anfield due to struggling to break into the first team set up at the Merseyside club. Previously showing glimpses of his potential with Rangers last campaign, he scored against Dutch giants Feyenoord in the Europa League and helped the Glasgow club to the last-16 of the competition.

Despite this, the former England Under-21 international struggled to find consistent form in Glasgow. Fast forward to 2020/21 and the trajectory of his career has significantly transformed. Ojo is widely regarded as one of the Bluebirds most important players following his move to the Cardiff City Stadium.

Statistically, the 23-year-old has netted four goals and laid on six assists in 27 Sky Bet Championship fixtures for his current employers. His pace, trickery and crossing ability has made him something of a fans favourite amongst the Cardiff City support. He illustrated these capabilities admirably in Saturday’s Severnside derby away to Bristol City, curling an inch perfect cross into Kieffer Moore who headed home with ease in a crucial 2-0 win for Mick McCarthy’s men.

Cardiff City may be able to pick up Ojo for a modest fee, he is behind the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Curtis Jones and Xherdan Shaqiri in the Reds pecking order and is extremely unlikely to have a future at the Premier League champions. This could pave the way for the Welsh club to make an approach in the near future.