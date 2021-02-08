Walsall loanee Max Melbourne could earn a permanent move at the end of the season from Lincoln City, as per a report by the Express and Star.

The left-back has linked up with the Saddlers on a loan deal on deadline day but there could be a contract waiting for him in the summer if he impresses.

Melbourne, who is 22 years old, has made 16 appearance for parent club Lincoln in all competitions but the high-flying League One side gave him the green light to leave last week.

He will be looking forward to getting some regular game time with Darrell Clarke’s men and help in their push for the Play-Offs.

Read: Former Barnsley, Swindon Town and Mansfield Town boss lands new Football League job

Melbourne has said: “In regards to talks with the manager, he has told me to work hard, do your very best and if things go well for me, there could be a contract at the end for me.

“I have always been a firm believer in taking every game as it comes so I will be looking to try and get a shirt and then hopefully I can maintain it. I have settled in well. The lads have been very welcoming. I have come in and straight away I have felt at home, training has been good and I have got nothing but high thoughts on everything.

Read: Charlton Athletic transfer target could become a free agent this summer

Melbourne is a product of the West Bromwich Albion academy and rose up through the youth ranks at the Hawthorns. However, he never made a senior appearance for the Midlands club and was shipped out on loan to Ross County, Partick Thistle and Lincoln before the Imps signed him for good in January 2020.

He still has another year left on his contract at Sincil Bank but his future there is up in the air.

Will Melbourne impress at Walsall?