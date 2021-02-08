Port Vale have appointed David Flitcroft as their new director of football, as announced by their official club website.

The ex-Barnsley, Swindon Town and Mansfield Town boss has returned to the game with the League Two side.

Flitcroft, who is 47 years old, has made the move to Vale Park to help interim manager Danny Pugh and help the process of finding a new permanent boss.

He last worked as the assistant to Keith Hill at Bolton Wanderers but left at the end of last season.

Flitcroft is now looking forward to a new challenge at Port Vale and has said: “I am delighted to join the Board at Port Vale and excited to start working with Danny (Pugh), the backroom team, the players and my fellow Directors.

“I admire the ambition, vision and investment of the owners. Port Vale fans have really been through the mill over the last 20 years but their support has been first class – no matter what. I’ll be working to give them a football operation to be proud of – demanding excellence as standard and 100 per cent graft and commitment. It’s a hugely exciting project to be part of.”

The ex-Preston North End and Rochdale midfielder managed Barnsley during the 2012/13 season and guided them to Championship survival before getting sacked in the campaign after.

He then spent three years at Bury before joining Swindon Town in 2017. He won 50% of games with the Robins but left the County Ground with the club in 7th place to take charge of Mansfield Town.

The Stags were the last club Flitcroft managed and he was dismissed by them after just over 12 months at the helm.

