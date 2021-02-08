Bournemouth’s caretaker manager Jonathan Woodgate has said he ‘didn’t enjoy’ last week ‘one bit’.

Bournemouth parted ways with manager Jason Tindall last week. It came after a run of four-straight defeats in the Championship and since, Woodgate has been placed in temporary charge of the club.

The former Middlesbrough boss arrived last month after first-team coach Graeme Jones left for Newcastle United. Speaking to Bournemouth Echo’s Tom Crocker, Woodgate is quoted as saying:

Woodgate’s first game in charge was a home clash against Championship strugglers Birmingham City. After an early scare, Bournemouth would prevail 3-2 winners to retain their place in the top-six.

The managerial hunt continues though – David Wagner his this morning been reported to be ‘keen’ on taking the job, whilst Fulham’s Scott Parker is said to be a ‘rated highly’ by the Bournemouth board.

Woodgate’s temporary appointment was met with contested reactions from Bournemouth fans though. He took his first managerial job with his former side Middlesbrough last season, but would be sacked midway through and replaced by Neil Warnock.

Tindall’s stint in charge had started positively. He had his side playing some exciting football in the Championship and had managed to keep the majority of his best players content after Premier League relegation.

Now though, the club looks set to undergo a proverbial ‘transition phase’, with a potential internal appointment (i.e. Woodgate’s permanent appointment) having been ruled out.

Bournemouth have a clean slate now and who they might appoint remains unclear. Next up for the Cherries is a trip to Burnley in the FA Cup tomorrow night.