Preston North End have completed the permanent signing of Fleetwood Town striker Ched Evans.

The Welshman joined Preston on loan from Fleetwood Town last month. It came after a rumoured bust up with ex-Fleetwood boss Joey Barton and since, Evans has made three Championship appearances, scoring once.

He got off the mark for his new club in the 2-1 defeat to Rotherham United in the Championship last weekend but now, Fleetwood Town have confirmed that Preston have made the deal permanent.

The 32-year-old was out of contract with Fleetwood in the summer, having joined Preston initially on loan until the end of the season.

He’s led a contested career to date – having broken through at the likes of Manchester City and Sheffield United, he’d take a five-year break from football owing to off-field problems.

But he’s since returned to the game. He got his return with Chesterfield in 2016 before a fleeting stint back at Bramall Lane, and then a move to Fleetwood in 2018.

Since returning to football, Evans had proved a hugely contested name. But in two-and-a-half seasons at Fleetwood he’d score 34 league goals for the club, including five in 17 before his exit last month.

Since coming to Deepdale, Evans has proved that he’s a player still with the ability to play in the second tier. Preston North End sit in 11th-place of the Championship table after last weekend’s defeat, with nine points separating them from 6th-place Bournemouth.

Up next for Alex Neil’s side is a Lancashire derby at Blackburn Rovers this Friday.