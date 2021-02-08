Preston North End agree permanent deal for Ched Evans
Preston North End have completed the permanent signing of Fleetwood Town striker Ched Evans.
The Welshman joined Preston on loan from Fleetwood Town last month. It came after a rumoured bust up with ex-Fleetwood boss Joey Barton and since, Evans has made three Championship appearances, scoring once.
He got off the mark for his new club in the 2-1 defeat to Rotherham United in the Championship last weekend but now, Fleetwood Town have confirmed that Preston have made the deal permanent.
The 32-year-old was out of contract with Fleetwood in the summer, having joined Preston initially on loan until the end of the season.
He’s led a contested career to date – having broken through at the likes of Manchester City and Sheffield United, he’d take a five-year break from football owing to off-field problems.
But he’s since returned to the game. He got his return with Chesterfield in 2016 before a fleeting stint back at Bramall Lane, and then a move to Fleetwood in 2018.
Since returning to football, Evans had proved a hugely contested name. But in two-and-a-half seasons at Fleetwood he’d score 34 league goals for the club, including five in 17 before his exit last month.
Since coming to Deepdale, Evans has proved that he’s a player still with the ability to play in the second tier. Preston North End sit in 11th-place of the Championship table after last weekend’s defeat, with nine points separating them from 6th-place Bournemouth.
Up next for Alex Neil’s side is a Lancashire derby at Blackburn Rovers this Friday.