Cardiff City could be in pole position to land on-loan winger Harry Wilson permanently from parent club Liverpool in the summer, according to a report by The Athletic.

At 23-years old, he may feel the possibility of regular football is imperative to the continuation of his footballing development. He has struggled to break into the Liverpool first-team, due to stiff competition from world-class stars Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in the wide areas. Potentially, Wilson may feel a permanent move to the Cardiff City could be an ideal scenario due to his notable performances in the Welsh capital this season.

Statistically, in 2020/21 the Wales international has become a key player for the Bluebirds. In 20 Sky Bet Championship fixtures, he has scored three goals and claimed seven assists for Mick McCarthy’s men. Essentially an ever-present within the Cardiff City line-up, Wilson has particularly impressed supporters with his delivery from crosses and dead-ball situations.

Undoubtedly, Cardiff City will not be the only side interested in the cultured attacker should Liverpool choose to cash in on him. Reported by Wales Online; Aston Villa, Leeds United and Burnley were rumoured to be monitoring the Welshman last summer. Should the circumstances arise, a raft of Premier League clubs may try to tempt Wilson to join, with the lure of top-flight football potentially crucial in any final decision – Premier League clubs have this morning been placed on ‘red alert’ at Wilson’s potential availability.

For now, his full focus will be on striving towards climbing up the Sky Bet Championship table with the Bluebirds, as they look to improve on their current positional realm of 14th in the division as the season progresses.