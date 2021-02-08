Swansea City have confirmed that striker Joel Asoro has completed his move to Swedish club Djurgardens IF for an undisclosed fee after three years at the club.

The move sees the Swede return to his homeland, ahead of the forthcoming Allsvenskan season which commences in April. Beginning his professional career at North East club Sunderland, the 21-year-old moved to Wales in 2018 for a fee of around £2.07 million. He featured in 18 fixtures for the Jacks over his time at the club as well as completing loan spells at Eredivisie outfit Groningen and Serie A side Genoa.

Arguably an agreeable move for both club and player, the youngster will be keen to establish himself as a first-choice starter after being in and out of the team at the Liberty Stadium. From the Swans perspective, it makes sense to move Asoro off the wage bill as the could’ve run the risk of losing him for free next summer due to his previous contract being due to expire in 2022.

Coupled with the reality of Asoro only featuring once for Swansea City this campaign, this transfer was something of an inevitability at some point. Facing stiff competition for places at Swansea City against the likes of André Ayew, Jamal Lowe and new January acquisition Jordan Morris, meant there is no real surprises for Swans fans regarding the Sweden Under-21 international’s departure.

After an outstanding 2-0 victory last Friday against Sky Bet Championship table-toppers Norwich, Swans fans will be praying their side can secure promotion to the English top-flight as they approach the latter stages of 2020/21.