Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert says on loan Tottenham Hotspur striker Troy Parrott can ‘be anything he wants to be’, after leaving his loan spell at Millwall to join up with Lambert.

Parrott, 19, left Spurs to join Millwall on loan at the start of this season. Hopes were high for the Irishman but in 11 Championship appearances, Parrott would fail to obtain a single goal involvement.

Speculation linked Parrott with a return to Spurs last month. He would eventually be recalled and sent down a league to Ipswich Town, who sit in 10th-place of the table after their weekend win v Blackpool.

That game also saw Parrott make his first start and debut for the Tractor Boys. He largely impressed, coming off after little over an hour but looking hungry to right some wrongs with Ipswich.

Speaking to Independent.ie after the game, Lambert said of Parrott:

“The new guys gave everybody a lift. Troy Parrott can be anything he wants to be. For somebody who has just turned 19, if he keeps progressing he’s going to be some player.”

Parrott already has a handful of Republic of Ireland caps to his name, as well as a couple of Premier League appearances for Spurs too.

He’s a player who the club hold in high-regards and he could yet prove to be the natural successor to Harry Kane. But he’s a way to go in his progression yet, and a different kind of challenge at Ipswich.

Lambert’s side are in the mid-table region and the pressure is on the Scottish boss every week to provide a result – Parrott could be the difference, and it’d set him up for a Championship return on loan next season.