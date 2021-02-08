Former QPR captain and defender Clint Hill has reacted to a fine moment from Rob Dickie in yesterday’s win over Blackburn Rovers.

Mark Warburton’s QPR won their fourth Championship game in five v Blackburn Rovers at the weekend. Yoann Barbet’s second QPR goal gave the Rs a second-half lead, but that lead was almost cut short by Adam Armstrong.

The Englishman should’ve scored his 18th Championship goal of the season but for a match-winning block from Rob Dickie.

Replying to a video of that block, Hill replied with:

Thats what it’s all about 👏,love the other players celebrating how good the block was as well. — Clint Hill (@clinthill29) February 7, 2021

Dickie was signed from Oxford United last summer. The 24-year-old has featured 24 times in the Championship this season and has proved a really impressive signing.

Fans feel as though he’s the answer to a longstanding centre-back issue that QPR have had – he’s reliable in terms of both playing-wise and fitness-wise, he’s commanding and a ball-player too.

His block yesterday summed up his importance to this QPR side that are starting to climb the table under Warburton, who was close to being sacked at Christmas.

After picking up 12 points from a possible 15 in the league since New Year, QPR find themselves in 16th-place of the Championship table.

They’ve a five-point gap to 21st-place Birmingham City and so QPR are no way near safe from relegation yet. But after performances like they’ve been putting in recently, QPR could yet mount a late surge for the play-offs with 19 league fixtures of their season remaining.