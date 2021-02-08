Fulham boss Scott Parker is ‘rated highly’ among the Bournemouth hierarchy, as per a report by The Athletic.

The Cherries are searching for a new permanent manager to replace Jason Tindall and are believed to be fans of the current Premier League boss.

However, there is no suggestion that his position at Craven Cottage is under threat despite Fulham being in the relegation zone and he is unlikely to depart for a Championship club.

Parker, who is 40 years old, guided Fulham to promotion from the second tier via the Play-Offs last season in his first full campaign as a manager.

Read: Blackburn Rovers boss comments on Premier League links to attacker

His side beat Brentford in the Play-Off final at Wembley and are currently now battling relegation in the top flight.

Bournemouth face a big decision to make on their new boss and Parker would be ideal for the Dorset club. However, he is an unrealistic target for them at this moment in time and they will have to look elsewhere.

Read: Championship target reveals reason why he signed for Rangers

Jonathan Woodgate is in caretaker charge and oversaw their 3-2 win over Birmingham City last time out. The Cherries are next in action tomorrow night against Burnley at Turf Moor.

Bournemouth are currently 6th in the table and their win over the Blues on Saturday saw them go five points clear of Middlesbrough in 7th.