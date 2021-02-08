David Wagner is ‘keen’ on the Bournemouth job, according to a report by The Athletic.

The Cherries have received a lot of interest in their vacant position after sacking Jason Tindall last week and have a big decision to make on their new boss. Jonathan Woodgate is currently in caretaker charge.

Wagner, who is 49 years old, is apparently interested in joining the Championship promotion hopefuls and knows what it takes to get out of the division.

He managed Huddersfield Town from 2015 to 2019 and guided them to an unlikely promotion to the Premier League during his time with the Yorkshire outfit.

The German boss left the Terriers whilst they were struggling in the top flight a couple of years ago and has most recently been back in Germany with Schalke. He left the Bundesliga side in September last year and has since been weighing his next move.

However, the former Borussia Dortmund II boss is now looking to return to England and is an option for Bournemouth.

Wagner has promotion experience with his time at Huddersfield and may want a second crack at the Championship. Bournemouth are eyeing an immediate return to the Premier League and it will be interesting to see if they lure him back to the Football League.

Should Bournemouth turn to Wagner?