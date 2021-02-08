Former Football League man Steven Pressley is poised to miss out on getting the Kilmarnock job.

The ex-Coventry City, Fleetwood Town and Carlisle United boss has been linked with a return to the dugout with Killie, as reported by the Scotsman.

However, the Scottish Premiership side are set to appoint Tommy Wright as their new manager with the former St. Johnstone boss expected to be announced today, as per a report by the Daily Record.

Pressley, who is 47 years old, will have to continue his search for a new home having been out of the game since parting company with Carlisle in November 2019.

The former Rangers, Hearts and Celtic defender started his managerial career with Falkirk before getting the Coventry job in 2013. He spent two years with the Sky Blues under difficult circumstances whilst they were in League One.

He then moved on in 2015 and had a year-long spell at Fleetwood Town after briefly working as a scout with Southampton after his departure from Coventry.

Pressley was appointed at Pafos in 2018 and spent seven months in Cyprus before returning to the UK.

His last managerial stint came in League Two at Carlisle and he won 34% of games with the Cumbrian side before they sacked him over a year ago now.

Pressley has been linked with the Kilmarnock job but they are giving it to Wright.

