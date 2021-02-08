Wigan Athletic’s Viv Solomon-Otabor reportedly rejected a move to Charlton Athletic in the last transfer window, as per a report by The News.

The Guardian journalist Will Unwin also tweeted on deadline day that the winger decided against moving to London in favour of staying at the DW Stadium (see tweet below).

League One news … Viv Solomon-Otabor has committed to Wigan for the rest of the season after turning down an offer from Charlton — Will Unwin (@Will_Unwin) February 1, 2021

Soloman-Otabor, who is 25 years old, joined Wigan on a short-term contract in September and has since made 12 appearances in all competitions for the League One strugglers.

However, he had a decision to make when his deal with the North West outfit expired last month but decided to stay with Leam Richardson’s side.

It was no secret that Charlton were in the hunt for attacking reinforcements before the transfer window shut last Monday and ultimately ended up signing Diallang Jaiyesimi from Swindon Town.

Soloman-Otabor penned an extension with Wigan until the end of the season and will be looking to help them survive now.

The wide man joined Birmingham City as a youngster in 2012 and went on to play 40 times for the Blues’ first-team, chipping in with two goals. He also had loan spells away from the Midlands outfit at Oxford City, Bolton Wanderers, Blackpool and Portsmouth.

Soloman-Otabor joined Bulgarian side CSKA Sofia in 2019 on a permanent basis and played 22 times for them before returning to England last year, despite signing a three-year deal there.

He has now found a home at Wigan for now and Charlton were unsuccessful in a late swoop for him.

