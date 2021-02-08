Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has admitted his surprise at the lack of interest in Adam Armstrong in the January transfer window, as per a report by the Lancashire Telegraph.

The attacker is now being linked with a move to Premier League trio West Ham United, Everton and Fulham this summer, as reported by The Sun, and Rovers could face a battle to keep hold of him at the end of the season.

Armstrong, who is 23 years old, has caught the eye in the Championship this term and has scored 18 goals in all competitions.

Blackburn are keen to tie him down on a new contract with him currently only having 18 months left on his deal at Ewood Park.

Mowbray has said: “Am I surprised? Probably yes. I’m not disappointed, but am I surprised. I thought the phone might have rung. I’ve had a conversation with a couple of Premier League managers but they’ve not been pushy, just enquired.”

Armstrong joined Blackburn in 2018 on an initial loan deal that was made permanent after they gained promotion from League One. He has scored a total of 53 goals in 146 games for the Lancashire outfit so far.

The pacey attacker started his career at Newcastle United and went on to play 21 times for their first-team, as well as gaining experience out on loan with spells at Coventry City, Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers.

Armstrong is now being linked with a summer switch to the top flight and it will be interesting to see who moves for him.

Will Armstrong be at Blackburn next season?