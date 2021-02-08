As quoted by the Hartlepool Mail, Blackburn Rovers midfielder Tom White has said his short stint on loan with Bolton Wanderers made for ‘the worst six months of his career’.

White returned to Blackburn Rovers last week after a difficult stint on loan with Bolton Wanderers.

In his time with the League One club, the midfielder played in 14 games across all competitions for Ian Evatt’s side. The Gateshead-born ace struggled to nail down a spot in the starting 11 prior to his return to Ewood Park.

Now, after his time with Bolton, White has moved to the National League to link up with Hartlepool United.

The central midfielder will spend the rest of the season at Victoria Park as Dave Challinor’s side look to mount a promotion charge.

White has now opened up about his move to Hartlepool, reflecting on his stint with Bolton.

As quoted by the Hartlepool Mail, the Blackburn man has said his time with the Trotters was ‘probably’ the worst six months of his career, also revealing he had the chance to join the Pools before moving to Ewood Park. He said:

“I was considering the offer at Hartlepool because I knew how big the club is for this league. But, in the end, Blackburn was just something I had to try signing for a Championship club, former Premier League winners too.

“So [Hartlepool] is always a club I’ve looked at and it’s probably been the worst six months of my career at Bolton. So when there was contact from Hartlepool around December time, I told my agent it was something I wanted to get done.”

Rovers supporters will be hoping White can find his feet with Hartlepool and get back to his best after a challenging time with Bolton.

He is yet to make his senior debut for Blackburn, but a strong end to the season could see him come into Tony Mowbray’s thinking ahead of next season.