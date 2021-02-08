As quoted by Derbyshire Live, Millwall loan man Scott Malone has remained coy on the chances of a permanent move to The Den.

Malone linked up with the Lions at the start of the season having fallen down the pecking order under former Derby County boss Philip Cocu.

Since making his move to The Den, the left-back has nailed down a spot in Gary Rowett’s starting 11. This season, Malone has contributed four goals and two assists in 26 games, impressing in a left-wing back role.

The 30-year-old’s contract with parent club Derby is up at the end of the season and after dropping down the ranks at Pride Park, question marks surround his future at the club.

Now, Malone has opened up on the chances of linking up with Millwall at the end of his loan stint.

As quoted by Derbyshire Live, the Millwall loan man has said he is remaining focused on staying in their starting 11. Here’s what he had to say:

“I am out of contract in the summer…but I want to do everything to pay the manager back, really.

“He brought me in and gave me a lifeline. I didn’t play much at Derby. I just need to stay in the team – that’s my mentality.”

In his time at Derby County, Malone has notched up 56 appearances since joining back in August 2018.

As it stands, Craig Forsyth and Lee Buchanan are the Rams’ main options at left-back. It will be interesting to see if Wayne Rooney looks to offer Malone a new deal in the summer or gives him the chance to search for a new club as a free agent.

Should Derby keep Malone? Or do you think he should depart later this year? Let us know what you think in the poll below.

