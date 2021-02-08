Stoke City midfielder Badou Ndiaye has completed a loan move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ain, the club have announced.

The deal will see the 30-year-old midfielder spent the rest of the campaign on loan away from the Potters.

Ndiaye initially agreed on a season-long loan move to Turkish side Fatih Karagumruk. However, it has now been confirmed that he will be spending the rest of the season in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Ain have moved to add the Senegal international to their ranks, bringing him in to bolster their midfield options.

Since joining Stoke in January of 2018, Ndiaye has struggled to make an impact.

The former Galatasaray man has played in 27 matches across all competitions for the club, netting two goals and providing one assist for the Potters. 13 of those appearances came in his first half-season in England, spending most of his time since their relegation out on loan

Upon Stoke’s relegation to the Championship, Ndiaye completed a loan return to former club Galatasaray. Since then, the Dakar-born midfielder has also spent time on loan with Trabzonspor and, most recently, Fatih Karagumruk.

Ndiaye’s last appearance in Stoke colours came in the 2019/20 campaign. The defensive midfielder came off the bench as a second-half substitute in a 2-1 loss to Hull City.

Now, with a fresh loan move confirmed and a year and a half still remaining on his contract with the club, it will be interesting to see how Ndiaye’s situation pans out in the summer transfer window.

Good move for Ndiaye?