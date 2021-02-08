Bournemouth fans are beginning to see the best of Jack Wilshere, after his return to the Vitality Stadium on free transfer in January.

Playing host to Birmingham City on Saturday, Wilshere turned in a glorious man of the match performance claiming one goal and laying on an assist in a 3-2 victory for the Cherries. Undoubtedly a Premier League calibre player on his day, injuries have hampered the 29-year-old across his illustrious career. Now fully functional and playing regularly, he could well play a vital role in shaping the outcome of the season for the South Coast outfit.

Competent in playing in a deep-lying playmaking capacity, alongside capability in an advanced attacking sense has provided Bournemouth with an attacking intelligence previously lacking at times this season. Always aware of space, the former Arsenal man possesses a natural tendency to break between the lines at will despite not being exceptional in the pace department.

Intriguingly for the Cherries faithful, the England international has already started to form an acute understanding with fellow creator Arnaut Danjuma. In what was a first win in the Sky Bet English Championship for Bournemouth since the 2nd of January, Wilshere skipped by his marker with ease before sliding an expert ball into the Netherlands international, who cut inside and curled a lovely strike into the corner.

Danjuma and Wilshere exchanged passes and created space for others throughout the 90 minutes for the currently managerless outfit. Any fresh managerial appointment will certainly look to build their new look side around the technically gifted Wilshere, as he could hold the keys to propelling Bournemouth back to the English top-flight at the first attempt.