Ashley Fletcher and Grant Hall stepped up their progress towards full fitness, as they completed 90 minutes for Middlesbrough Under-23s in a 4-2 defeat to Leeds United in Teesside.

Middlesbrough also fielded the likes of Hayden Coulson, Malik Dijksteel, Djed Spence, Hayden Hackney and Scottish internationalist Jordan Archer in what was an entertaining fixture at Rockcliffe Park.

Leeds United raced into a four-goal lead on the interval through a brace from Joe Geldhart, followed by strikes from Nohan Kenneh and Max Dean. However, a spirited Boro fightback through a Cain Sykes brace provided the North East club with some minor solace, in a result which leaves Leeds United at the top of the pile and Middlesbrough in ninth place in the Premier League Two Division Two table.

First-team boss Neil Warnock will undoubtedly be encouraged by today’s developments, with his side struggling heavily at both ends of the pitch. Fletcher’s potential return will give the 72-year-old some extra firepower in attack, as he looks to end his side’s run of only one goal in their last four games.

Having been an unused substitute in Saturday’s heavy 4-1 defeat to divisional rivals Brentford, it should only be a matter of time before he comes into starting consideration once again. Additionally, the expected reappearance of central defender Grant Hall at some point, will provide some much-needed solidity to the Middlesbrough back-line that has shipped a hefty eight goals from the aforementioned four previous outings.

Signed last summer from Queens Park Rangers on a free transfer, Hall will be determined to establish himself as a first choice pick for his current employers after only being involved in three Sky Bet Championship fixtures in 2020/21.

The Riverside faithful will hope to see both players in starting berths the near future, as they look to arrest a slump of a single victory in six contests.