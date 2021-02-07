Hull City’s promotion hopes were dealt a blow by lowly Burton Albion yesterday making some supporters question why they didn’t sign another striker last month.

A late Jonny Smith goal gave the bottom of the table Brewers a valuable win over Grant McCann’s side.

Inconsistency is starting to creep in for the Tigers and that is two away defeats in a row.

Promotion rivals like Lincoln City, Charlton Athletic, Doncaster Rovers and Peterborough United all picked up wins this weekend so the pressure is on to bounce back now.

McCann’s side were busy in the last transfer window and bolstered their ranks by signing Jordan Flores, Gavin Whyte, Dan Crowley and Max Clark.

However, some City fans feel they are still a striker short and that they should have moved to bring in another centre-forward before the window shut.

Here is what some of their supporters have been saying on Twitter after their disappointing defeat to Burton yesterday-

0 shots on target against BOTTOM of the league with the worst GD in League One? And we supposedly didn’t need a new striker in January…#HCAFC — Alex (@althurstonsport) February 6, 2021

If we are not careful, we will slip down the table and out of the top 6…. don’t forget people, we didn’t need a striker in January #hcafc — Matty Hayward (@MattyHC5) February 6, 2021

I still don’t get why McCann didn’t push for a striker we literally needed one #hcafc — Anniel (@annielnkw) February 6, 2021

No striker needed apparently 😂😂😂 #hcafc — George Millward (@GeorgeMillward0) February 6, 2021

What’s the defence doing?! That’s awful from Greaves and Elder. At this time in the game. McCann is clueless. Remember when people said we didn’t need a striker 🙈 #hcafc — Adam Brookes🎗 (@adam_brookes) February 6, 2021

Seriously why didn’t we get a striker in January when it’s what we clearly needed! #hcafc — Andrew Gregory (@AndrewGregory95) February 6, 2021

Just waiting for someone to tell me we don't need a striker… #hcafc — Joel Robinson (@joel_robin5on) February 6, 2021

Desperately missing Alfie Jones. Burke just isn't good enough at all. Unfortunately we won't be a title winning side with this clueless clown in charge. Burton's 2nd clean sheet of the Season.. BuT wE dOnT nEeD a StRiKeR#hcafc | #TheTigers — Ant Northgraves🎗️ (@AntNorthgraves) February 6, 2021

Did Hull need to sign another striker?