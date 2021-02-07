Hull City’s promotion hopes were dealt a blow by lowly Burton Albion yesterday making some supporters question why they didn’t sign another striker last month. 

A late Jonny Smith goal gave the bottom of the table Brewers a valuable win over Grant McCann’s side.

Inconsistency is starting to creep in for the Tigers and that is two away defeats in a row.

Promotion rivals like Lincoln City, Charlton Athletic, Doncaster Rovers and Peterborough United all picked up wins this weekend so the pressure is on to bounce back now.

McCann’s side were busy in the last transfer window and bolstered their ranks by signing Jordan Flores, Gavin Whyte, Dan Crowley and Max Clark.

However, some City fans feel they are still a striker short and that they should have moved to bring in another centre-forward before the window shut.

Here is what some of their supporters have been saying on Twitter after their disappointing defeat to Burton yesterday-

