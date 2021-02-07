Swindon Town slumped to a 1-0 defeat at home to Shrewsbury Town yesterday.

The past week has been surrounded by off-field issues at the County Ground and they couldn’t give their fans something to smile about yesterday.

Harry Chapman’s first-half goal was enough for the Shrews to leave Wiltshire with all three points.

Swindon left-back Dominic Thompson, who is on loan from Brentford, sent this message to their fans last night-

Gotta keep fighting for each other! pic.twitter.com/9Dj5A8T0aW — Dominic Thompson (@DomThompson3) February 7, 2021

The youngster wants the club to stick together as they try and claw themselves away from the relegation zone.

Read: Swindon Town fans slam John Sheridan after Shrewsbury Town defeat

Yesterday’s defeat could mount pressure on John Sheridan and he has work to do to win over some Swindon supporters.

Thompson is using his time with the Robins to get some Football League experience under his belt. He linked up with the League One side in early January and will be enjoying getting regular game time, despite an inconsistent run of form.

The former Arsenal man is being tipped for a bright future in the game and will be looking to help his new side stay in the third tier.

Read: Preston North End new boy explains why he joined them – Swindon Town were linked

Brentford gave him the green light to leave on loan in the last transfer window, regardless of the fact he had already played nine times for the high-flying Championship side in all competition this term.

Thompson says Swindon have got to ‘keep fighting for each other’ and wants their fans to keep the faith. They are back in action tomorrow night away at Portsmouth at Fratton Park.

Will Swindon bounce back against Portsmouth?