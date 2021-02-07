Bradford City’s unbeaten run in League Two came to an end yesterday as they lost to Exeter City 3-2.

The Bantams suffered their first defeat of 2021 at St. James Park.

New signings Charles Vernam and Oliver Crankshaw scored for the visitors, with Pierce Sweeney, Ryan Bowman and Matt Jay getting on the scoresheet for Exeter.

The loss is a blow for Bradford but their fans have reason to be cheerful as it is only their first defeat in nine games. Their midfielder Callum Cooke sent this message to their supporters on Twitter last night:

Gutted with that one but proud the boys for the last couple weeks! We stick together now and go again Tuesday 🧡🧡 https://t.co/GQSyztofSG — Callum Cooke (@cooke_8) February 6, 2021

Cooke, who is 23 years old, has made 27 appearances for the Yorkshire club in all competitions this season.

Bradford are currently sat in 19th place but their run of form over the winter period has meant they have clawed themselves away from the relegation zone.

They looked in deep trouble before sacking Stuart McCall but are now 10 points above the drop zone.

Exeter are in the Play-Offs so it was always going to be a tough game for the Bantams so they shouldn’t get too downhearted over the defeat. Interim boss Mark Trueman said, as per their official club website: “We are disappointed with the way in which we conceded the goals. We started the second half brightly and the players took on board what we were after at half-time, but we just could not make it count and got punished.”

“When you are on top in games, you have to try and take advantage, and we did not do that.”

Cooke has they will ‘stick together’ and go again as they take on Scunthorpe United tomorrow night looking to bounce back.

Will Bradford bounce back against Scunthorpe?