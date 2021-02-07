Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has said loanee Billy Crellin still has the opportunity to get game time this season, as per a report by the Manchester Evening News.

The Fleetwood Town loan man has fallen down the pecking order at the University of Bolton Stadium.

There was also talk that he was going to return to Highbury last month due to a lack of opportunities.

However, he remains with the Trotters despite not playing since early November.

Bolton brought in Burnley goalkeeper Lukas Jensen on a loan deal until the end of the season on deadline day in the last transfer window which has cast doubt over Crellin’s future.

However, Evatt has said the youngster will still be given a chance: “As I said before, every day is an opportunity to impress and improve. Billy has to see that and take it. Just because he is not in the picture at the moment and we have brought Lukas in doesn’t mean he can’t have an opportunity moving forward.

“I will never shut the door on anyone. But you have to earn the right and show me every day in training that you are the best player and leave me with no choice. That is the attitude he has to have. Make it impossible for me to ignore you, and that goes for everyone else who isn’t in the team as well.”

He added: “It doesn’t mean train well for one day, it means backing it up day to day and week to week because eventually I will have to let you into the team.”

Crellin, who is 20 years old, joined the League Two club in August last year and has since played 16 games for them in all competitions.

The England youth international has previously had loan spells away from Fleetwood in non-league at FC United and Chorley.

His time with Bolton is a learning curve for him and he will be looking to force his way back into Evatt’s plans this season.

Will Crellin get back into Bolton's team?