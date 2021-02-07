Charlton Athletic defender Jason Pearce says he and his teammates aren’t ‘getting carried away’ after their 2-0 win against Rochdale yesterday.

The Addicks beat the Dale away courtesy of two first-half goals from Chuks Aneke and Deji Oshilaja.

Pearce sent this message to their fans after their triumph at Spotland-

Really enjoyed that today. Great team performance. Not getting carried away, massive game next week. Well done @d_oshilaja and @caneke10 on the goals! 🙌🏻🔴⚪️ #cafc #coyr pic.twitter.com/UDMRnKqSQK — Jason Pearce (@jpearce05) February 6, 2021

It was an important three points for the London club and saw them rise back into the Play-Offs.

They needed a reaction after losing to promotion rivals Portsmouth at home in midweek and Lee Bowyer was pleased with his sides’ performance.

“Now, it’s come to that point where we have to go on a run, a big run,” Bowyer told London News Online: “Do I believe that the players are capable of doing that? Yes. I think I’ve got a good group now, a good honest group. I said to them yesterday that they’ve got to believe in themselves.”

Charlton managed to keep a Rochdale side at bay which is impressive considering the Dale have been scoring for fun recently. The defence has been an issue for the Addicks this term but Pearce and Oshilaja were solid yesterday.

Pearce is in his fifth season at the Valley and will be looking to help his side gain promotion to the Championship for a second time. He helped them go up in 2019 after beating Sunderland in the Play-Off final at Wembley and is hoping for the same again this year.

Yesterday was an important win for Charlton and they will be keen to build on it in next weekend when they take on Gillingham at home.

