Brentford striker Ivan Toney could be on the move to Premier League high-flyers West Ham United in the summer, as quoted by Hammers News.

Playing a starring role for the Bees in their promotion push, Toney has scored 22 goals inside 27 Sky Bet Championship appearances this season which has seen the poacher rise to the top of the second-tier goal-scoring charts. He is now rumoured to be on David Moyes’ wish-list after the Scotsman failed to strengthen his striking options in January.

Undoubtedly, Brentford will be desperate to keep hold of their talisman beyond this campaign. Acquired from Sky Bet League One side Peterborough last summer for an undisclosed fee, Toney has demonstrated a ruthless instinct in-front of goal, as well as a lightning turn of pace which has troubled opposition defenders endlessly all campaign.

Insider knowledge from the West Ham Way podcast have provided credibility to these claims:

“Ivan Toney from Brentford, he’s scoring phenomenally for them.

“Originally our relationship with them was a little bit strained but we’ve signed Benrahma from them permanently now, that went smoothly.

“We’ve also given them Winston Reid for a very good deal, that means that relations have improved.”

Intriguingly, the two London clubs have engaged in recent dialogue which may work favourably for the Premier League outfit. Widely tipped to eventually ply his trade in the Premier League at some point, the outcome of his future could lie in the hands of what division the Bees find themselves in at the end of 2020/21. Brentford currently find themselves in second place in the table and are anticipated to be in the mix for the title come May.

Should Thomas Frank’s men successfully reach the top-flight for the first time since 1947, the Englishman could elect to stay at the Brentford Community Stadium for the foreseeable future.