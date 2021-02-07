QPR beat Blackburn Rovers 1-0 in the Championship yesterday, owing to a rare Yoann Barbet goal.

The Frenchman was on hand to score just his second goal for QPR. He pounced on some lapse defending from Blackburn Rovers to score a scrappy goal, but it’s one that hands QPR their fourth win in five.

Mark Warburton’s side now sit in 16th-place of the Championship table. They’ve five-point gap to Birmingham City in 21st and so relegation to League One still remains a threat, but the club has a new lease of optimism.

QPR have had a number of keen performers this season in the likes of Seny Dieng and Ilias Chair, but one name that’s gone under the radar is Barbet.

His goal yesterday sparked a strong reaction from QPR fans who say he’s been one of the unsung heroes of the season. Having joined from Brentford ahead of last season, injury limited him to 27 Championship appearances but he’s featured in all 27 of QPR’s league games so far this season.

Proving his worth in terms of both fitness and form, Barbet has quietly gone about his business to find himself as one of QPR’s key players.

The 27-year-old will be out of contract next year. But with QPR looking keen to secure contract deals after the saga that unfolded with Bright Osayi-Samuel, Barbet could be – or should be – the next name to find himself in contract renewal talks.

Both Dieng and Chair have signed extended deals this season, signing until 2024 and 2025 respectively. Barbet being 27 could well be considered for a longer term deal and the majority of fans wouldn’t object.

Up next for the Rs is a trip to Rotherham United in the Championship next weekend – a win could take them as high as 11th.