According to the Nottingham Post, Glenn Murray was a shock target for Sky Bet League One side Plymouth Argyle in the January transfer window.

Arriving on a free transfer from Premier League outfit Brighton and Hove Albion on a short-term deal until the end of the season, Murray has made an instant impact at the City ground.

After making his debut from the bench in the Reds midweek victory over Coventry City, the 37-year-old notched two goals in his second appearance yesterday, as Nottingham Forest ran out 3-0 winners away to basement boys Wycombe Wanderers.

Surprisingly, Murray could have reportedly wound up on the South Coast at English third-tier side Plymouth Argyle. Speaking to Five Live Sport, the Pilgrims gaffer Ryan Lowe shed light on the situation, claiming:

“You better start (for Forest), Glenn, because I came in for you late on and you told me to go do one.

“Do you know what my method was? I thought, right, he’d been locked up away at Watford, so I thought I’d give (his agent) a ring.

“I said, ‘what’s happening with Glenn?’. He went, ‘ah’ and then he started talking about something which I can’t speak about.

“I didn’t know where you were at, what you were doing, so don’t take it the wrong way, whether it’s disrespect or not – I thought, ‘he might do me for 12 weeks, get him firing; get 10 or 15 goals before the end of the season and then he can get an even better move in the Championship next year’.”

Even though a light-hearted nature is present within Lowe’s comments, his interest in the former Crystal Palace forward was seemingly genuine. Despite this, Chris Hughton will be delighted with the add the experienced poacher to his striking ranks alongside Lyle Taylor and Lewis Grabban.

Of course, there is an element of familiarity surrounding the acquisition which could prove advantageous for Nottingham Forest. Murray and Hughton previously worked together at Brighton and Hove Albion between 2017 to 2019. In particular, 2017/18 demonstrated the Irishman’s capability to get the best out of Murray, as the forward converted an impressive 14 goals in 38 fixtures for the Seagulls.

Imperatively, Murray possesses the physicality needed to fit into Hughton’s preferred style of play. Coupled with his predatory instinct in front of goal, the front-man could go on to become a talismanic figure for the East Midlands club, as they aim to climb the Sky Bet Championship table approaching the latter stages of this campaign.