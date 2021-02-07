The Sun on Sunday (07.02, pg. 9) has revealed the worth of QPR co-owner Lakshmi Mittal, which totals £6.78billion.

The Indian steel magnate purchased a 20% share in QPR back in 2007, linking up with then owners Flavio Briatore and Bernie Ecclestone.

Mittal’s son-in-law and now QPR chairman Amit Bhatia would take up a position on the board of director, having been named chairman after Tony Fernandes and Ruben Gnanalingam stepped down form their positions in 2018.

MIttal retains a stake in the West London club – some sources claim that he has retained that same 20% since, whilst other claim he only holds a 3% stake in the club now.

This morning though, he’s featured in a news piece by The Sun on Sunday (07.02, pg.9) which looks into some of those in the UK who’ve retained vast amounts of wealth through the global pandemic.

Mittal’s worth is estimated at £6.78billion. The report goes on to claim how Mittal owns a £57million, 15-bed house in Kensington Palace Gardens, having made his fortune through his steel-making company ArcelorMittal – the world’s largest in its field.

Having seen their club struggle with the financial side of the game in recent years, QPR fans might be aggrieved to hear how well Mittal has done throughout the past year-and-a-half.

The Rs last summer would pick up spending after some dormant years in the transfer market owing to FFP and subsequent transfer embargoes.

Mark Warburton and director of football Les Ferdinand were mostly subject to loan signings last month though, with one permanent signing in Joe Walsh from Gillingham.