Blackburn Rovers’ striker Adam Armstrong has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs this weekend, including West Ham.

The Sun claim that West Ham are scouting the Blackburn Rovers man. David Moyes reportedly considered tabling an £8million offer for the Rovers star last month, who is also on the radar of Everton and Fulham.

Having scored 18 goals in all competitions this season – 17 in 26 Championship appearances – Armstrong has established himself as one of the Football League’s most deadly finishers.

But his links to West Ham have been met with ridicule by Blackburn Rovers fans. They feel like Armstrong is worth much more than the suggested £8million, with The Sun on Sunday (07.02, pg. 60) claiming that Rovers want in excess of £10million for the striker.

With Blackburn Rovers in 8th-place of the Championship table they could yet make an unprecedented Premier League return, which could make Armstrong’s situation all the more contested in the summer.

See how these Blackburn Rovers fans have reacted to Armstrong’s links to West Ham on Twitter:

8-10 million 🤣🤣🤣, double it then they might get him — andyrtid🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇨🇾 (@6666bigshot) February 7, 2021

10m? That buys one of his legs — Scott (@scott_purvis) February 6, 2021

No way the Venkys will accept 10m — Ewood Loyal (@EwoodLoyal) February 6, 2021

10 million quid 🤣🤣🤣 Old gravy veins has been on the battered Mars bars again. https://t.co/sT0zoxGGLC — OneLove1875 (@ManhattanPoet) February 7, 2021

8 million gets one of his ears. Next joke — Jordan Burrows (@JordBurrowss) February 7, 2021