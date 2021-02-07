The Sun’s Alan Nixon suggested earlier in the week that Manchester United were ‘on course’ to bring in a trio of Derby County youngsters.

Manchester United are hoping to take advanatge of Derby COunty’s financial downfall and sign three of their younger players.

The Rams were reportedly close to entering administration last month and it was suggested that they’s be offloading a number of players in last month’s window to help pay the club’s wages.

Since the transfer window has closed thoguh, United have been linked with three unnamed Derby COutny players. Commenting further on the matter, Nixon put a price valuation on the trio:

Prem clubs don’t announce young signings. https://t.co/inxfx1HgWI — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) February 7, 2021

Heard about 2 up front. That plus other fees pays the wages for rest of season. https://t.co/rhrglYXG4K — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) February 7, 2021

Nixon then is suggestsing that Manchester United will pay Derby County £2million in up front fees, wtih additional fees to help cover player costs for the remainder of this season.

Wayne Rooney’s side saw their game at Barnsley postponed yesterday. They now sit in 21st-place of the Championship table with Birmingham Coty – lvel on points – dropping into the bottom three.

Time is running out for the Rams to pull themselves towards safety but under Rooney, the club has a newfound optimism, and fans are hopeful that the club can secure their Championship status going into next season.