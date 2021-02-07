Sunderland drew 2-2 at MK Dons in League One yesterday, adding another draw to their season tally.

Sunderland have now drawn 11 of their 25 League One fixtures this season. Lee Johnson’s side headed to MK Dons for the second time this week yesterday, having beaten Dons 3-0 in the EFL Trophy in midweek.

Things looked to be on course for Johnson yesterday when Charlie Wyke gave his side an early lead. But Dons would find themselves ahead before half-time, thanks to goals from Joe Mason and Cameron Jerome.

Luke O’Nien would score an equaliser in the second half, but it’s another draw that should’ve been a win, and fans have questioned a certain selection call.

On loan Wolves man Dion Sanderson started from the bench yesterday. He came on after 84-minutes but the Sunderland fans think he should be starting every game, and they’ve urged Johnson to start him v Shrewsbury Town in midweek.

Sanderson, 21, posted on twitter after the draw yesterday, and plenty of Sunderland fans commented saying how he should be a regular in this side:

Should be starting every game Dion. Quality player 👌 — Mark Savage (@mksavage73) February 6, 2021

You should be starting for me dion I've said it for weeks now,why you aint is a mystery to me 👍 — clockstand LM (@LeighMa79471576) February 6, 2021

Rolls Royce of league one. No idea how you can spend any time on the bench. Centre midfield general in my eyes. — stephen jones (@stephen47580076) February 6, 2021

How are you not in that starting 11? Surely your banging Johnson's door down? — Darren Fox (@DazFoxy) February 6, 2021

Well played Dion as usual, you should be starting 🔴⚪️ — Jack Gilmore (@15jgilmore) February 6, 2021

Another one that baffles me is why Flanagan starts over Sanderson, means my anxiety is going to peak watching Flanagan defend for 90 mins 😂 #SAFC https://t.co/rqNhJufqdN — The Sunderland Analyst (@TheSafcAnalyst) February 6, 2021