Sunderland drew 2-2 at MK Dons in League One yesterday, adding another draw to their season tally.

Sunderland have now drawn 11 of their 25 League One fixtures this season. Lee Johnson’s side headed to MK Dons for the second time this week yesterday, having beaten Dons 3-0 in the EFL Trophy in midweek.

Things looked to be on course for Johnson yesterday when Charlie Wyke gave his side an early lead. But Dons would find themselves ahead before half-time, thanks to goals from Joe Mason and Cameron Jerome.

Luke O’Nien would score an equaliser in the second half, but it’s another draw that should’ve been a win, and fans have questioned a certain selection call.

On loan Wolves man Dion Sanderson started from the bench yesterday. He came on after 84-minutes but the Sunderland fans think he should be starting every game, and they’ve urged Johnson to start him v Shrewsbury Town in midweek.

Sanderson, 21, posted on twitter after the draw yesterday, and plenty of Sunderland fans commented saying how he should be a regular in this side: