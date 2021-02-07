Marcus Maddison rejected offers from League One before joining Bolton Wanderers on deadline day, as per a report by the Manchester Evening News.

Charlton Athletic gave him the green light to leave in the last transfer window and he wasn’t short of interest.

Maddison, who is 27 years old, ended up dropping into League Two to join Bolton on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The Addicks have an option to extend his stay at the Valley by a further 12 months this summer, but it is likely that he has played his last game for the League One promotion hopefuls.

Maddison has opened up over his move to Bolton to their YouTube channel: “As soon as I heard about it, I didn’t want to come nowhere else. The opportunity came to play football and do the best I can for a club in a position where really they shouldn’t be and I just want to come and get them back where they used to be.

“It was never a problem for me. I don’t really see it as a drop down as it’s such a big club. I had offers in League One but to have the chance to come here, that was immediately what I wanted to do.”

Charlton only signed Maddison in October but his move to the London club hasn’t worked out. He managed two goals in 10 games for Lee Bowyer’s side.

They took a gamble on him on a free transfer after he was released by Peterborough United last summer after he spent the second-half of last season on loan in the Championship at Hull City.

However, Maddison now finds himself in the fourth tier but will be looking to impress with new club Bolton.



Will Maddison impress at Bolton?