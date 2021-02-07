Millwall claimed the shock of the Championship this weekend, hammering Sheffield Wednesday 4-1 at The Den.

Gary Rowett’s side moved up to 13th with the win over Sheffield Wednesday. Goals from Kenneth Zohore, Scott Malone, Ben Thompson and Tom Bradshaw gave Millwall the win, which sees them go seven points clear of the drop zone.

Malone’s performance and goal garnered a lot of attention – the 29-year-old flicked his way into the Wednesday penalty area before firing home on the half-volley.

Fans caught shades of Paul Gascoigne v Scotland in Malone’s goal, and have been quick to praise the recent impact that he’s having at Millwall.

It’s been a slow season for Millwall but they could yet mount a late play-off push. They’re unbeaten in five Championship games, winning two of those to find themselves 10 points outside the top-six.

