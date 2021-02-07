Millwall claimed the shock of the Championship this weekend, hammering Sheffield Wednesday 4-1 at The Den.

Gary Rowett’s side moved up to 13th with the win over Sheffield Wednesday. Goals from Kenneth Zohore, Scott Malone, Ben Thompson and Tom Bradshaw gave Millwall the win, which sees them go seven points clear of the drop zone.

Malone’s performance and goal garnered a lot of attention – the 29-year-old flicked his way into the Wednesday penalty area before firing home on the half-volley.

Fans caught shades of Paul Gascoigne v Scotland in Malone’s goal, and have been quick to praise the recent impact that he’s having at Millwall.

It’s been a slow season for Millwall but they could yet mount a late play-off push. They’re unbeaten in five Championship games, winning two of those to find themselves 10 points outside the top-six.

See what Millwall fans had to say about Malone after yesterday’s win:

Scott Malone is #Millwall's best player — Ryan Loftus 🦁 (@RyanJamesLoftus) February 6, 2021

Malone offers us so much is unreal! Danny macs place is safe! Losing 2 cm who have played quality is a loss but we will step up. Evans a quality addition #millwall — Dan M (@DanM20591492) February 6, 2021

The Malone goal was brilliant, a great piece of individual talent. 🦁3-1🦉 #Millwall #SWFC — Alex Grace 💙 (@AlexGrace12) February 6, 2021

Malone looking like prime Gazza!!!! #Millwall — Conor Sefton (@Conor_Sefton) February 6, 2021

What an impact this man is having at the moment. Absolutely unreal goal today. If he scores that in the Premier League, the world goes nuts… #creditwhereitsdue #scottmalone #millwallfc https://t.co/sfDmqfLR7z — Jordan Hollands (@jayracemedia) February 6, 2021

Go on Scott Malone get in there #millwall — ldn bloke (@afcmillwall) February 6, 2021