Sunderland new boy Ross Stewart missed the game yesterday due to a hamstring problem, as per a report by the Sunderland Echo.

The striker is expected to join full training at the start of next week. He is also expected to sit out of the Black Cats’ game against Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday.

However, the Scotsman could be involved next weekend for his new side against promotion rivals Doncaster Rovers.

Sunderland drew 2-2 away to MK Dons yesterday and they are currently two points off the Play-Offs.

Lee Johnson has said: “I want to be almost extra careful with that one, it’s particularly because his gamestyle is a real running game. What I don’t want is for him to be sprinting at 75% because he’s worried about his hamstring.

“There’s a psychological confidence with recovering from a muscle injury and we’ll build him up slowly. While the forwards are performing well, he won’t be involved. Tuesday is also probably a bit early if I’m honest, barring a disaster [with the rest of the squad].”

He added: “If all goes well, we’ll look to get him in the squad and involved the weekend after.”

Stewart has been a key player for Ross County over the past couple of years and has scored 28 goals in 82 appearances for the Staggies in all competitions to date.

They gave him the green light to leave in the last transfer window as they didn’t want to lose him on a free transfer this summer when his contract expired.

Sunderland fans could get their first glimpse of the ex-Albion Rovers, St Mirren and Alloa Athletic man next weekend against Doncaster but Johnson is not rushing him into action.

Looking forward to seeing Stewart in action, Sunderland fans?