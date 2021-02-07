Luton Town’s James Collins says he wants to stay at the club beyond the summer, as per a report by Luton Today.

The striker is out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to sign an extension.

Collins, who is 30 years old, has been a huge player for the Hatters since joining in 2017 and has helped them rise from League Two to the Championship.

He has scored 69 goals in 165 games altogether for the Bedfordshire outfit and won’t want to end his stay at Kenilworth Road yet.

The Republic of Ireland international has opened up over his contract situation: “There’s a lot of players out of contract, so it doesn’t worry me. I’ll keep working hard and carry on doing what I’m doing and what will be will be. Yes (I’d like to stay), I love playing for the club.

“Ever since I’ve come here they’ve been great for me, I wouldn’t be where I am now if it wasn’t for the club. I love playing my football here and we’ll see what happens.”

Collins signed for Luton from Crawley Town four years ago and has scored goals for them in League Two, League One and the Championship.

Prior to his move there, the experienced forward also had spells with the likes of Aston Villa, Shrewsbury Town, Swindon Town, Hibernian and Northampton Town.

Collins is a vital player for Nathan Jones’ side and they will be keen to tie him down on a new deal as soon as they can do.

Will Collins be at Luton again next season?