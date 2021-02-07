Nnamdi Ofoborh has revealed the opportunity to play under Steven Gerrard was a big reason why he has chosen to sign for Rangers, as per a report by the Daily Record.

The midfielder penned a pre-contract agreement with the Scottish Premiership table toppers from AFC Bournemouth.

Ofoborh, who is 21 years old, will spend the second-half of the season with Wycombe Wanderers on loan before making the move to Ibrox in the summer.

He was linked with various Football League clubs in the last transfer window, with the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth and Watford credited with an interest by a report by Football Insider.

Read: Blackburn Rovers man completes move away

However, Ofoborh decided to join Rangers and has spoken about why: “As soon as I spoke to the gaffer (Gerrard) my mind was made up. That was when I understood the seriousness of the whole situation. I’m a midfielder so tried to base my game on guys like Gerrard, Lampard and Vieira when I was younger.

“So to be coached by him will be amazing. I’m going to try and learn as much as I can from him. I’ve even read both of his books before I go up to Glasgow. To play under him at Rangers, I can’t even explain it.”

He added: “It will be incredible to learn off someone like that. My agent spoke to me a while back and said he’d been talking to a few different clubs.”

Read: Charlton Athletic transfer target could become free agent in the summer

Ofoborh has risen up through the youth ranks at Bournemouth and spent last season on loan at Wycombe. He enjoyed his first taste of regular first-team football with the Chairboys and helped them gain an unlikely promotion from League One under Gareth Ainsworth.

He has since made five appearances for the Cherries in this campaign but has now moved onto pastures new in the search for more game time.

Good signing for Rangers?