The Athletic’s Adam Leventhal has provided an update on the state of affairs at Watford, where he writes how the ‘hierarchy are monitoring’ Xisco Munoz’s progression as manager.

The Spaniard took charge of the club soon after Vladimir Ivic was sacked in December. Munoz became Watford’s fifth permanent manager of the last 17 months but now, after a goalless draw at home to Coventry City yesterday, his positions looks to be coming under scrutiny.

Owner Gino Pozzo and chairman/CEO Scott Duxbury have led hugely contested reigns at Vicarage Road. The divide between them and the fans is at an all time high and should they make the wrong decision in terms of Munoz’s future, then that divide will continue to grow.

Writing for The Athletic, Leventhal gave an update on Watford’s pre-match preparation for the Coventry stalemate yesterday:

“Preparation for the match may not have helped. On Thursday the majority of the team’s training session was spent working on a 3-5-2 formation, but by Saturday that had been abandoned for a familiar 4-4-2.

“The reasoning for the switch so close to a match is unclear but it certainly didn’t add anything and has led to some in the dressing room becoming disillusioned with the new coach’s methods.”

Ivic proved to be yet another contested name to take charge of Watford. His football was largely underwhelming and boring, but he produced enough results to keep the pace on the top-two.

Munoz though, having seen his side go three games without a win looks to have bitten off more than he can chew with this Watford side and now, Leventhal reports that the board are looking into matters more closely:

“The hierarchy are understood to be monitoring the situation closely and will ultimately have to weigh up whether this is a head coach or player problem.”

Ivic was sacked amid controversy, over an alleged row with club captain Troy Deeney. From the outside, it’s looked more and more as though the likes of Deeney and the club’s senior players are taking managerial matters into their own hands.

With these obscure foreign managers coming in and out of Watford though, it’s credible to say that cliques are starting to form within this Watford side.

Watford next host Bristol City in the Championship.