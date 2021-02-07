Charlton Athletic made a late attempt to sign Josh Morris from Fleetwood Town in the last transfer window, as per a report by London News Online.

A move didn’t materialise in the end as Fleetwood wanted to bring in a replacement but weren’t able to. The Addicks instead moved on to sign winger Diallang Jaiyesimi from Swindon Town before the transfer deadline.

However, they can rekindle their interest in Morris this summer if they want to as he could become available for nothing. He is out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to commit his future at Highbury.

Read: Charlton Athletic fans react to 2-0 win over Rochdale

Lee Bowyer’s side could monitor his situation over the coming months and move for him on a free transfer at the end of the campaign. Their chances of reigniting their pursuit of him will no doubt depend on what league they are in next term.

Morris, who is 29 years old, is an experienced player in the Football League and joined Fleetwood in July 2019. He has since made 133 appearances for the North West club, chipping in with 21 goals and 19 assists.

Read: Preston North End new boy reveals why he joined them – Charlton Athletic were linked

The left-sided player has also had spells with the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Scunthorpe United, Bradford City, Carlisle United and Rotherham United in the past.

Charlton nearly handed him a route down south last month but will have to wait until the summer if they are still keen.

Should Charlton move for him for free in the summer?