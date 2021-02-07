Mansfield Town are set to sign Burton Albion striker Lucas Akins in the summer, reports The Sun on Sunday (07.01, pg. 60).

The 31-year-old has previously represented the likes of Hamilton Academical, Tranmere Rovers, Stevenage and Burton Albion.

He’s been with Burton since the 2014/15 campaign and has made 290 appearances in all competitions since, scoring 63 goals for the club.

This season, the striker has scored five goals in 23 league appearances for Burton who’ve endured a desperate season in League One – they currently sit rock-bottom of the League One table.

With relegation into League Two looking for Burton, Akins is set to make a fourth-tier switch when he joins Mansfield Town in the summer.

Nigel Clough is in charge of the Stags. He came in back in November and has done well to steady the ship, taking 10 wins from his opening 17 in charge to find Mansfield in 15th-place of the League Two table.

He was in charge of Burton from 2015 to 2020 and so Akins is a player he knows well. Clough oversaw 228 games at the club, proving to be a huge success with the club in a tenure which saw the likes of Akins prevail.

With Burton looking likely to plummet down the Football League, Mansfield could be there to pick up the pieces and bring in Akins, who’s a vastly experienced Football League striker.

With his move to Mansfield now being confirmed by The Sun on Sunday, Clough will be looking ahead to next season, and hoping that Akins can give his side an unlikely shot at promotion into League One.