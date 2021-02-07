Josh King left Bournemouth for Everton last month, snubbing Fulham in the process.

The 29-year-old was destined to be sold off in last month’s window. Everton paid Bournemouth a nominal fee to bring King to Goodison until the end of the season, with an option to extend his deal.

The likes of West Ham and Aston Villa were rumoured to be keen, and Fulham too. Now though, The Sun on Sunday (07.02, pg. 60) reports that Fulham were ‘stunned to miss out on King’, having tabled a pretty healthy offer for the Norway man.

The report claims that Fulham offered King an initial two-and-a-half year deal at Craven Cottage, in which King would earn £4million-a-season. But Alan Nixon writes how King’s deal had no ‘relegation cut’, and so he opted for Everton instead.

It’s another twist in what was a long and drawn out saga for King. After Bournemouth’s demise from the Premier League he looked all but set to leave, instead missing out on the move and struggling in the Championship.

He made 12 league appearances for Bournemouth without scoring this season. But he leaves the club as a long-time fan favourite for his services in the Premier League, in which he scored 48 goals for Bournemouth.

Now though, he’s embarked on a new adventure at Everton, having made his debut v Leeds United at the start of the month.

Bournemouth meanwhile have since sacked manager Jason Tindall, and currently sit in 6th-place of the Championship table after a win over Birmingham City yesterday.