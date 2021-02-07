Both Everton and Fulham are interested in West Ham United target Adam Armstrong, reports The Sun on Sunday (07.01, pg. 60).

The Blackburn Rover striker has scored 18 goals in all competitions this season. Last night, The Sun reported that West Ham were keen on the striker, having considered an £8million offer in the last window.

Rovers want at least £10million for the 23-year-old though.

The Sun on Sunday now claims that ‘other’ clubs are interested in Armstrong – Everton and Fulham – but that both mentioned clubs only see Armstrong as a ‘squad man’ at the moment.

Formerly of Newcastle United, Armstrong has made his name with Blackburn having signed midway through the 2017/18 season from Bolton Wanderers.

Last season saw him burst into form though – he netted 16 Championship goals in 46 outings last time round, having netted 17 in the league this time round.

He’s a dynamic forward who loves to run from deep, either latching onto a through ball in a typical Tony Mowbray counter-attack, or putting the defenders under pressure.

He looks a player who’s destined to make the step-up to the Premier League sooner or later but with three clubs now interested, it could spark a bidding war.

Blackburn will be desperate to keep hold of their star man but they know that to do that, they’ll need Premier League football. Rovers currently sit in 8th-place of the Championship table but need 6 points to go level with 6th-place Bournemouth.

Armstrong could yet fire Rovers into the top flight, at which time the club could either cash in for what’s likely be a much healthier fee, or try and persuade him to stay.