Sun reporter Alan Nixon, in an article published online, confirms that Shrewsbury are interested in renewing their interest in Blackburn veteran Elliott Bennett.

Telford-born Bennett was a target for Shrewsbury, wrote Lewis Cox for the Shropshire Star, during the latter days of the recent January transfer window.

However, in a Lancs Live article, Jaquob Crooke said that a “departure is more likely to be struck in the summer” with Blackburn likely to make any decision on a new deal for Bennett then.

Bennett came up through the ranks at Wolverhampton Wanderers and after loans to Bury and Crewe Alexandra, found himself heading to Brighton on a permanent deal.

From the Seagulls, it was another permanent move to Norwich City in 2011. Further loans followed for him to Bristol City and old club Brighton before leaving the Canaries for Blackburn in early January 2016.

His time at Ewood Park has seen him make 184 appearances for Rovers, scoring nine goals and adding 19 assists across all competitions.

The defensive midfielder is just back from ankle surgery and has made the bench for the last two games against Luton Town and QPR.

However, he has not added to the one Championship run-out against Derby County in Rovers 3rd game of the season.

His current deal is due to run out at the end of June this year. Nixon, in a very brief excerpt from an article about West Ham’s summer interest in his teammate Adam Armstrong, writes that “Shrews boss Steve Cotterill heads the queue to take him on a free in July.”